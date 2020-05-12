Kindly Myers Shows Off Toned Backside In Skintight Boxing Gear: ‘Beauty And A Beast’

Kindly Myers showed off her beast side in a new post on her Instagram account on Tuesday. The model shared a photo of herself sporting incredibly tiny undies and a sports bra as she posed in a boxing ring. The skintight outfit left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her stunning body.

The photo showed Kindly leaning on the side of the a red, white and blue Everlast boxing ring. In the background, posters could be seen on the gyn’s concrete walls. Light appeared to be shining into the room from somewhere off-camera as the beams washed over her and highlighted her tan body. She looked fresh out of a sweat session in her tiny workout gear.

Kindly’s look included a tight, black sports bra. She stood sideways and crossed her arms, so the cut of the bra was not visible. However, the sides and back appeared to dip low, putting a fair amount of Kindly’s sideboob on display.

Kindly’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching cheeky bottom. The band remained low on her waist and hugged her toned abs. The fabric also cut off just above her pert derriere, so fans got a clear glimpse of her toned legs.

Kindly finished off her outfit with a pair of black fingerless boxing gloves. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, including what looked to be dark bronzer, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, thick lashes, and a nude lipstick. She wore her long, blond hair down in messy waves that fell behind her head.

Kindly posed with her back arched and round booty popped in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure. She crossed her arms in front of her chest and looked over her shoulder, parting her lips and staring at the camera.

The post garnered more than 6,300 likes and nearly 200 comments in under an hour as fans showered Kindly in affection.

“You are such a babe,” one fan said with flame emoji.

“I wouldn’t want to get in the ring with you. You look seriously tough,” another user added.

“What a shape!!” a third follower wrote.

“You are astonishingly beautiful!” a fourth fan added.

Kindly’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another post earlier this week, she rocked a black bikini as she stood on some rocks in the ocean. She tugged at her bikini bottoms for an incredibly steamy Playboy Mexico shot.