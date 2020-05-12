Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Plunging Lace Dress In New Instagram Update

Laurence Bédard oozed beauty and sex appeal on Tuesday, May 12, when she teased her 2.8 million Instagram followers with a new update of herself clad in a sexy lace dress that put her buxom physique on full display.

The Canadian model rocked a red-hot dress that featured a plunging neckline that dipped to her sternum. The fronts were wide apart, allowing Bédard to show off a lot of her cleavage. The triangles narrowed a the top, going around her neck. A small bow sat right at the base of the neckline. The skirt was solid red, combining aspects of lingerie and that of a traditional dress.

Bédard was captured indoors. She stood in front of a gray wall as she faced the camera, tilting her upper body to the left and hips in the opposite direction. She smiled brightly at the camera with squinty eyes for a fierce look.

Bédard appeared to wear black eyeliner that created a cat-eye effect, in addition to a white, shimmery shadow. A nude gloss added plumpness to her lips while bronzer accentuated her cheekbones.

Also visible in the shot were Bédard’s many tattoos, particularly her arm sleeves, shoulders pieces and sternum design.

Bédard wore her blond hair parted slightly on the left and pulled back. She accessorized her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a simple gold pendant necklace.

Bédard included in her caption that this post was a paid partnership with the adult novelty store Adam and Eve. She told her fans that they can get a discount of up to 50 percent by using her special code, adding that they must be 18 or older.

The photo garnered more than 27,300 likes and over 310 comments within the first hour. Her fans took to the comments section to send Bédard their compliments in different languages, particularly English and French, but also Spanish.

“Love you in red Laurence,” one user raved.

“You look lovely, miss,” replied another fan.

“Such a stunner I love this colour on you,” a third user chimed in.

“Gorgeous dress,” a fourth fan added.

Bédard often shows off her figure on her Instagram account. Late last week, she sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit from the popular retailer Fashion Nova. The ensemble was black with several rhinestones embellished all throughout. She rocked U-shaped bottoms, which she wore pulled up high on her sides, revealing her toned hips. On her upper body, a triangle top with thin straps tied behind her neck. The triangles were small and revealing.