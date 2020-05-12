Polina Malinovskaya Hangs Out On The Balcony In Her Underwear

Polina Malinovskaya added another sexy photo to her Instagram feed earlier today. The brand new upload captured the model hanging out in nothing more than her underwear.

The Russian beauty’s post included two new photos. The first image in the set captured the model staring off into the distance with a pink coffee mug in her hands. She did not include a geotag in her location, but she was posed on a balcony that overlooked a city. The building behind Polina was painted pink, and a few massive stone pillars also lined the space. A black metal railing sat directly in front of Polina. In her caption, she shared with fans that she needs a vacation after the virus while showcasing her flawless figure in a skimpy set that showed off her killer curves.

Polina stunned in a light grey bra with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. The hot garment teased a glimpse of cleavage over its top band. It appeared to be ribbed, and the fabric stretched perfectly across her chest. The tiny garment also allowed her trim arms to be on full display. A hint of her muscular abs was also in view while she covered part of it with her bright blue manicured nails.

Her bottoms were just as sexy and a few shades darker than her bra. The thin waistband was pulled high on her hips, accentuating her trim midsection and tiny waist. The garment also boasted a cut that allowed for her fit legs to be seen in their entirety. The second photo in the set saw Polina posed with her cheek resting in her hand. A more substantial portion of her abs was on display in that photo as well as a small amount of underboob.

She did add any accessories to her barely-there look, ensuring that fans’ attention was directed at her figure. Polina pulled back her long, blond locks in a bun that rested on the top of her head. It looked like she wore a minimal application of makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her cheeks looked like they were lined with blush, and she wore a light pink hue on her lips.

Fans have given the hot new update a lot of love already. The post has amassed over 207,000 double-taps and over 1,000 comments.

“Nice body same with me,” one fan commented alongside a single red heart emoji.

“Very hot photo,” a second social media user added.

“Beautiful girl, yeah I need the same, the virus makes me crazy,” a third Instagrammer wrote.