Erica Fett Dances While Wearing Revealing Lingerie In Latest Instagram Update

On Tuesday, May 12, American cosplay model Erica Fett made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a provocative video on Instagram.

The brief clip shows the 32-year-old dancing outside in front of gorgeous green foliage. She sizzled in a plunging black bra and a pair of matching underwear. The revealing lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Erica’s ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display. She kept the sexy look simple and opted to forgo any accessories.

The brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have included sculpted eyebrows, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and pink lip gloss.

The clip begins with Erica removing her hands from her head. She soon started to shimmy, bringing her chest closer to the camera. The tattooed model then stepped back and pursed her lips, as she made the hand gesture of finger guns.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to visit her OnlyFans account. She also asked fans to rate “[o]n a scale of 1-10” their level of “surprise” that her chest managed to remain inside her low-cut bra.

Fans were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“I’m going 10!! Thank you for being you!! Have a great week and [I] hope you and your family are safe,” wrote one commenter.

“My surprise is at about a 9.5,” said another Instagram user.

Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Oh my gosh you’re too cute. You are beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are so gorgeous!!!” added a different devotee.

Erica graciously responded to some of the comments. The tantalizing video has been viewed over 150,000 times.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy tie-dye bikini. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it has racked up more than 50,000 likes since it was shared.