Josephine Skriver Rocks A Lace-Up Pink Bikini While Enjoying A Cup Of Coffee

Josephine Skriver found a brief escape from quarantine life this week by scrolling through some of her old photos, one of which she shared with her 6.2 million Instagram followers on Monday afternoon.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel was seen sitting on top of a round white bed in the steamy throwback snap. A sheer white canopy hung over the cozy spot and was opened up in the middle, framing Josephine as she sat criss-cross on the mattress with a cup of coffee in her hand.frame Josephine as she sat criss-cross on the mattress with a cup of coffee in her hand. She did not provide much context as to when or where the photo was taken, only noting in the caption that it exuded “summer vibes.” Her fans, however, hardly seemed perturbed about the lack of information, instead fixating their attention on the model’s incredible bikini body and stunning beauty.

The Dutch beauty looked smoking hot in a baby pink bikini that popped against her gorgeous tan. The set included a skimpy top with thin straps and a plunging neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. A unique design was stitched on the hem of its cups, while a lace-up detail in the middle of Josephine’s chest further accentuated her exposed cleavage. The piece also featured a scalloped band that wrapped tight around the model’s rib cage to highlight her flat midsection and slender frame.

Josephine’s bikini bottoms showcased her lean legs thanks to its high-cut style, while also flashing a glimpse of her pert derriere. Its waistband featured the same stitched pattern along its waistband, which sat low on her hips to draw further attention to her taut tummy and abs.

To give her look a bit of bling, Josephine added a pair of large hoop earrings that peaked out from underneath her light brown tresses. She also sported a touch of makeup for the day, an application that appeared to include red lipstick, a dusting of blush, and black mascara.

The throwback snap fared extremely well with the catwalk queen’s fans, who have awarded it over 156,000 likes during its first 24 hours of going live. Hundreds took their admiration a step further, flocking to the comments section to shower Josephine with compliments for her stunning display.

“You’ve got the prettiest face!” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Josephine was “just incredibly beautiful.”

“I’m obsessed,” a third follower remarked.

“You are too hot for Instagram,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Josephine doesn’t get much bikini time these days, though she still shares new snaps that get her fans talking. One recent upload from the model saw her showing off her toned thighs in a pair of tattered Daisy Dukes. The multi-slide post proved popular as well, earning more than 110,000 likes and 390 comments to date.