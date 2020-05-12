Devin Brugman Shows Off Flawless Figure In Cheetah-Print One-Piece Swimsuit

American model Devin Brugman captivated plenty of followers on social media on Tuesday, May 12, after she shared a sultry snapshot of herself in swimwear. The California-born bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 1.3 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 29-year-old, who is most famously known for modeling lingerie on social media, was photographed outdoors while she hung out poolside and soaked up the sun. Devin took center stage as she posed directly in front of the lens, exuding a playful, yet sexy vibe as she held a polaroid camera up to her face. Her long brunette locks did not appear to be styled as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking waves.

It was hard to discern if the model was rocking any makeup as the camera hid most of her face. Still, it was her killer curves that stole the show, as she flaunted her enviable figure in an eye-catching one-piece swimsuit.

The swimwear garment featured a cheetah-print design and two thin straps that went over Devin’s shoulders and down her back. The swimsuit did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged the model’s assets. Furthermore, it was designed with a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage and some sideboob. Meanwhile, the one-piece’s briefs, which were cut in a classic Brazilian style, provided minimal coverage as well, as they flaunted Devin’s curvaceous hips and slim core.

Devin accessorized the look with just a gold necklace that she frequently sports.

The model did not include a geotag in the post, but revealed in the caption that the swimwear was designed by Monday Swimwear, a bathing suit company she has co-founded.

The revealing update was received with a great deal of positivity and support from Devin’s fans and amassed more than 4,000 likes in just the first half hour after going live. Dozens of people also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, and her swimsuit.

Devin is no stranger to sharing snapshots of herself on social media in sexy bikinis. On May 9, she captured fans’ attention in a post that displayed her in multiple swimsuits for a “choose your character” TikTok video, per The Inquisitr. The comical post has gathered more than 35,000 likes so far.