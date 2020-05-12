Donald Trump Claims Governors’ Coronavirus High Approval Ratings Wouldn’t Have Happened Without Him

President Donald Trump wants the country to know he’s happy about the high approval ratings several governors received post coronavirus outbreak. Trump also wants the public to know those governors wouldn’t get their positive approval ratings without him and his administration. Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to tout his views on the topic.

“Remember this, every Governor who has sky high approval on their handling of the Coronavirus, and I am happy for them all, could in no way have gotten those numbers, or had that success, without me and the Federal Governments help. From Ventilators to Testing, we made it happen!”

The tweet is likely influenced by an article the Washington Post did last month showing several governors posting higher approval ratings than Trump since the outbreak began. Key among those numbers were polls in Michigan, Florida, and Pennsylvania. All three are considered battleground states for the 2020 presidential election. Michigan and Pennsylvania have Democratic governors.

Trump started Tuesday morning dealing with the aftermath of a Monday afternoon press conference that had critics voicing their concern over his arguing with reporters and then abruptly leaving the stage.

The president was asked a question by Asian reporter Weijia Chang about his desire to – as she put it – make testing a competition with other countries. He responded she should ask China. Chang then asked why she, in particular, should ask China a question she’d posed to him, apparently believing it was because she is Asian. Trump then attempted to ignore the follow-up and called on another reporter, Caitlyn Collins. Collins then tried to let Wang press for an answer and the president moved onto a third reporter, this time Yamiche Alcindor. When Alcindor reportedly also attempted to let the first get her question answered, Trump walked away from the podium and into the White House.

The president’s tweet also underlines a point he’s made at numerous recent press conferences. Trump does not believe he and his administration are getting enough credit for the good work they’ve done. In another exchange at Monday’s conference, he was asked why White House staffers were getting tested daily while the rest of the country was still having issues procuring as many tests as they needed. Sidestepping the question, he told the reporter if his staff wasn’t getting tested as often as they were, she’d complain about that instead.

Trump’s tweet comes while some governors are still saying they had to come up with inventive ways to work around the federal government in order to get testing and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) their medical professionals need.