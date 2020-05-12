Hope Beel Shakes Her Booty In A Black Thong Bikini: ‘Pretending I’m In Tulum’

Hope Beel looked to be having a great time in her most recent Instagram video. The model showcased her gym-honed curves while revealing that she likes to pretend she’s in a tropical location instead of her own balcony.

In the racy clip, Hope looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a black bikini. The top tied behind her neck and flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders. The swimwear also boasted a sheer element in the front to put her cleavage on full display.

The matching thong bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while exposing her round booty. She also gave fans a look at her flat tummy and chiseled abs in the video. She accessorized the look with a large tan sunhat.

Hope is seen sitting in a wicker chair in the video as she does a little shimmy. She also twirls around with her arms out to the sides and sips on a Bang Energy drink while striking an array of poses for the camera.

Hope wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in sexy curls that rippled over her shoulders and fell down her back.

She also sported a stunning makeup look. The application seemingly consisted of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as soft pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her chin, nose, and under eyes. The look appeared to be completed with bright pink lipstick.

Hope’s over 1.3 million followers went wild for the video, watching the clip more than 27,000 times since it was shared to her account. Admirers also hit up the comments section with over 370 remarks about the video.

“Good get your sun tan in balcony with the bang energy drink, gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Sensational that body wow,” another wrote.

“Hope, you’re looking great as usual! Take care and stay safe please!” a third comment read.

“Quite possibly the sexiest woman on the planet.. well for me right now anyway,” a fourth social media user quipped.

The model has proven that she’s not shy about exposing her fit figure in racy outfits for her online posts. She’s seen rocking tiny tops, sexy bathing suits, and tight dresses on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently delighted her followers when she wore a plunging red crop top and form-fitting jeans. To date, that post has earned more than 16,000 likes and over 770 comments.