Dakota Johnson Says She’s ‘Struggled With Depression’ Since She Was ’15 Or 14’ In Candid Interview

In an interview with Marie Claire, Dakota Johnson spoke about struggling with depression since she was a teenager, per E! Online. The 30-year-old actress opened up about how she has been able to deal with it as she’s gotten older.

“I’ve struggled with depression since I was young — since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, ‘Oh, this is a thing I can fall into.'”

Johnson said that as she learned more about her depression, the more she appreciated some aspects of it, saying it allowed her to “feel the world.”

“I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem.”

Johnson’s interview was paired with a retro cover shoot for Marie Claire’s summer issue. On her cover, the 50 Shades of Grey actress channeled a 1960s star. Johnson wore a white-and-yellow dress made with some truly unique fabrics while reclining on a couch in a seductive pose.

Throughout the shoot, Johnson — the daughter of stars Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson — showed off an array of nostalgic and confident looks, from a red leather pantsuit matched with a pink blouse to a mint-green cocktail dress paired with black leather gloves.

“There’s something really nice about making something that makes people just feel good and get out of their lives for a second and maybe think, Oh, my dreams could be not dreams, they could be …” pic.twitter.com/ue9oQNfXJj — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) May 12, 2020

Johnson also addressed how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted her struggles with anxiety. The actress told the publication that it was keeping her up at night.

“I’m constantly thinking about the state of the world right now. It keeps me up at night, all night, every night… My brain goes to crazy dark places with it.”

Johnson’s interview with Marie Claire took place in February. Johnson previously spoke about her struggles with anxiety in 2015, telling AnOther Magazine that she was confronting her issues all the time, particularly during auditions. The actress said that sometimes her anxiety attacks would reach a point where she wouldn’t know what she would be “thinking or doing.”

Today, Johnson has gotten help and can control things better when her brain “moves at a million miles per minute,” but admitted that her mental health will always be something she has to work on. Johnson said that she regularly makes an effort to purge negative thoughts and emotions while also involving herself in “a lot” of therapy.

Professionally, Johnson is relishing in the confidence she has gained throughout her acting career. She described to Marie Claire her need to stand up for her ideas while on set, after years of disappointment. Johnson co-stars in the upcoming film The High Note alongside Tracee Ellis Ross.