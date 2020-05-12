Corrie Yee Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Racy Red Bikini By The Pool

Corrie Yee left little to the imagination in a recent Instagram update. The model flashed her enviable curves as she hung out in Las Vegas.

In the sexy snap, Corrie looked stunning as she wore a red string bikini. The top fastened behind her neck and around her back while exposing her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also gave fans a peek at her colossal cleavage.

The matching bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and boasted racy cutouts in the front while showing off her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Corrie’s flat tummy and rock hard abs were also visible in the shot.

Corrie stood in front of a swimming pool with a blue sky overhead and cacti behind her. The photo appeared to be edited. She pushed her hip to the side and tugged on her bikini bottoms while giving a sultry stare into the camera.

Corrie wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemingly included thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as vivid pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. The glam look appeared to be completed with blush on the apples of her cheeks and a dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Corrie’s 941,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 17,000 likes since its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 350 remarks for her to read.

“Just when I thought I’ve seen one of your best pics, you post a better one!” one follower stated.

“Stunningly beautiful!!!” another declared.

“Looking amazing princess,” a third social media user wrote.

“Always sexy and so beautiful you are queen of beauty wow cute,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to putting her petite figure on display in her sexy photos. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, racy bathing suits, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently pique the interest of her followers when she posed in a barely-there red tube top and black panties while eating takeout food. That post has reeled in more than 14,000 likes and over 290 comments to date.