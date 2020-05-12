Ashley Alexiss Shares Massive Instagram Update For Her Husband’s Birthday

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive Instagram update showing pictures of her with her husband, Travis Yohe. She paired the series of snaps with a sweet caption that wished him a happy birthday.

The first three snaps were all pictures taken from the couple’s wedding. The very first snap was in black-and-white, and Ashley looked stunning in her figure-hugging embellished dress. The neckline of her dress flaunted her cleavage, and lace details on the sleeves added a feminine touch. Ashley’s blond locks were styled in voluminous curls and she had a tiara with a veil atop her head. Travis wrapped his arms around her waist as the duo posed for the camera.

In addition to stunning snaps from their wedding, Ashley also shared several shots that were from more casual occasions. In the fourth slide, she posted a picture in which Travis slept cuddled up to a dog while Ashley snapped a quick shot in a hoodie. The fifth snap showed Ashley rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes and a lime green t-shirt as Travis carried her.

Things got steamy in the seventh snap in the Instagram update, which appeared to have been taken when the duo were on vacation somewhere. Ashley went topless with just a pair of skimpy white bikini bottoms on, her hair damp and slicked back away from her face. Travis held her up in the water and the two gazed into one another’s eyes in the intimate shot.

Ashley finished off the massive post with an adorable snap in which Travis was dressed up in a blue button-down shirt and Ashley showed off her curves in a tight floral dress. The duo posed alongside three adorable dogs for the sweet picture.

Ashley’s followers absolutely loved the massive update, and the post racked up over 16,600 likes within just 11 hours, including a like from fellow blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas. It also received 140 comments from her fans.

“He is a very lucky guy, because of you,” one fan said.

“You’re a beautiful bride,” another follower added, captivated by Ashley’s wedding day look.

“What a great couple you are!!!” one fan commented.

“Cute,” another follower added simply, including a heart emoji in the comment.

Ashley loves to showcase her curvaceous physique in all kinds of outfits, including skimpy swimwear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a look from her own size-inclusive swimwear line, ALEXISS Swimwear. Ashley paired simple black bottoms with a sequin-covered top for a major mermaid vibe, and posed with her curves on full display in the look.