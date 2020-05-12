Vera Wang Reveals The Secret To Her Amazing Abs And Stunning Looks At Age 70

The legendary fashion designer turns 71 in June, but she looks half her age.

Vera Wang is finally revealing the secret to her ageless looks.

The legendary, 70-year-old fashion designer — who has been gaining attention for her jaw-dropping looks on social media after a Twitter user questioned her age in a now-viral tweet — responded to a fan who asked about her routine for her fit physique.

When an Instagram fan asked Vera, “I need my stomach to be like yours. What’s your routine?” the wedding dress icon responded with four easy steps that have nothing to do with exercise.

“Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun,” Vera wrote, per The New York Post.

In comments to the photo in question, fans raved about Vera’s super flat stomach and her “abs for days.”

“I want this body,” one fan wrote.

“YOU’RE PERFECT,” another follower wrote to Vera. “I WANT TO LOOK LIKE THAT WHEN I’M YOUR AGE.”

“I wish I looked like this now!” another fan added.

Vera used to be an athlete – she competed at the 1968 US Figure Skating Championships before starting her career in the fashion world — but she has been vocal about her aversion to working out.

The fashion legend recently posted an Instagram photo of her sitting on her treadmill wearing stylish workout gear with the caption, “Dressed to ‘tred’!… but not fully embracing the concept.”

In a 2016 interview with InStyle, Vera emphasized her dislike for exercise. The fashion designer admitted that she would rather putz around the golf course than go to the gym.

“I’m not a huge exercise person, but I love to play golf at Liberty National, in Jersey City, N. J., or at Atlantic Golf Club in the Hamptons if I happen to be out there,” she said. “I’m terrible but enthusiastic.”

Dieting also doesn’t seem to be on her radar. In the same interview, Vera revealed that she thinks it’s important not to skip meals. At the time, she listed her favorite go-to foods as egg omelets, bacon, deli soups, homemade Chinese food, and, surprisingly, vanilla pudding packs which she admitted are probably “all chemicals. ” The fit designer noted that she loves the taste of the processed puddings and how they fill her up.

Fans of Vera’s Instagram know that she also has a thing for salty snacks like Goldfish crackers and Cheez-Its, as well as Entenmann’s cakes, Dunkin Donuts, and Ding Dongs.

Vera has also said that a good night’s sleep is a must.

“The ability to relax amid the chaos is one of my greatest gifts,” the busy designer told In Style.