Suzy Cortez Goes Braless Under Open Animal-Print Suit Jacket In Hot New Instagram Update

Suzy Cortez thrilled her 2.2 million fans with another sizzling shot that showed her clad in an animal-print suit jacket and leather pants. The bombshell photo was added to her page last night and highlighted her gym-honed figure.

Suzy posed in the center of the photo with a concrete wall and a few wooden shelves at her back. She did not use a geotag to indicate the exact location but instead wished her fans a good night in the caption. A few brass lights appeared over one shoulder and lit up Suzy’s figure. She gazed into the camera with a seductive stare while flaunting her bombshell body in a sexy outfit.

On top, the animal-print suit jacket was nude with black stripes. It appeared to have shoulder pads and chic pockets in the front, making for a business-casual look. She wore the piece open and went braless underneath, exposing plenty of cleavage for her captivated audience. A portion of her trim tummy was also on display in the steamy shot. The sleeves stopped at her lower arms and offered a glimpse of her manicured nails.

Suzy’s bottoms were just as hot. The tight pants were constructed of leather fabric, which clung tightly to every inch of her figure while showing off her muscular thighs. She wore the pants high on her hips, accentuating her trim midsection and tiny waist. Suzy added the perfect amount of bling with a pair of dripping silver earrings and a bulky watch to match.

She wore her long, black locks slicked back out of her face, and her tresses spilled messily at her back. She appeared to go all-out with her application of glam, highlighting her beautiful facial features. Suzy seemed to wear a bold application of eyeliner and mascara, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows. She added an element of shimmer with what looked like a dusting of highlighter.

The update has only been live on her page for a few short hours, but it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 10,000 likes and 130 comments. Most fans raved over her ripped body while many others commented on the hot outfit.

“She looks beautiful,” one follower commented with a single red heart emoji.

“Good night goddess i love you,” a second Instagrammer wrote on the post.

“A lot of beautiful pretty beautiful hot my dear,” another social media user gushed with a few flames.