Rob Lowe Celebrates 30 Years Sobriety With Emotional Instagram Post

Rob Lowe celebrated 30 years of sobriety with an emotional Instagram post. The 9-1-1 Lone Star actor revealed that he “found a sober life of true happiness and fulfillment” in the share, noting that this life experience has given him gifts he could have never imagined.

In the post, he remarked that throughout this journey he has met extraordinary people. He also added as a note to those struggling with addiction that there is always hope.

The actor is looking straight at the camera in the image, not smiling, but with a pensive look on his face. He is shirtless, his hair appears to be wet and the sun is shining upon his shoulders and back.

One of the first to comment on the actor’s share was his son John Owen, who posted he was endlessly proud of his father and added a note to his mother, Sheryl Lowe, for “putting up with you.”

Other celebrity pals also added their support of Rob’s sober anniversary including Amanda de Cadenet, Maria Shriver, Courtney Love, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Ronen Rubinstein to name a few.

Fans also shared their endless admiration for Rob’s life achievements in the comments section of the emotional share.

“Congratulations on this phenomenal anniversary, Rob! As the daughter of a recovering alcoholic, this anniversary of yours is really comforting because it gives me a sense of hope for my own father. Again, congratulations and thank you for being so transparent about your troubling yet beautiful journey to sobriety. Much love to you and your family! ” remarked one follower.

“Congratulations on your continued battle. May you always be on the winning side,” said a second follower of the actor.

“Love you and thank you for sharing!! You are an inspiration to many. Your love for your wife, kids, fur babies, life is wonderful to watch,” stated a third fan of the achievements the actor thus far.

Rob has always been open and honest about his previous addictions and journey towards recovery. In 2014 he spoke to Oprah Winfrey and candidly revealed that he loved the experience of rehab. He explained that although the experience was painful, he liked the science behind it, that if he followed the steps exactly the way they were laid out for him and continued to do the work, he could achieve success. He also shared in that same interview that the rehab program he attended was hardcore: no coffee, television, reading material, just time to work on yourself for 31 days.