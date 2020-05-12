Emma Hernan Slays In A Plunging Blue Top And White Jeans

Emma Hernan delighted her 935,000 Instagram followers with a stunning new photo this week, which comes nearly one month after her last appearance on the social media platform. The image hit her page on Monday and has since earned nothing but love from her adoring fans.

The model, who also doubles as a real estate agent in California, ventured to what appeared to be an empty strip mall to capture the gorgeous shot, as a number of glass storefronts and hanging signs filled the background behind her. She stood directly in front of the camera with one arm hanging down by her leg while the other was up by her shoulder, brushing her platinum locks behind her back. She cast a look of longing off into the distance, which she joked in the caption of her post was the same face she makes when she sees her neighbor’s new puppy that she “can’t steal.”

Emma opted for a more casual look in the steamy shot, though it still highlighted her incredible assets in all of the right ways. She sported a sexy blouse from Revolve that was in a baby blue hue that popped against her bronzed skin. It featured billowy long sleeves and a wrap-style band that cinched in at the middle of her torso, flashing a glimpse at her taut tummy and abs. The garment also boasted a plunging neckline that fell far past her chest, leaving Emma’s decolletage bare and an eyeful of cleavage well on display. The model also appeared to be going braless underneath the flirty top, adding a sultry and seductive vibe to the ensemble.

The blond bombshell paired her revealing top with a pair of white jeans. The bottoms appeared to be a skinny style, as they tightly clung to her toned legs and hips, defining her killer curves. The waistband of the pants sat right at her navel, drawing further attention to her trim waist and toned midsection. She also added a pair of gold hoop earrings for a bit of bling, as well as a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Fans certainly seemed ecstatic over Emma’s return to the social media platform, which they showed by awarding her new post nearly 20,000 likes during its first 24 hours of going live. It has also earned hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Blue looks good on ya babe!” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Emma looked “heavenly.”

“In love with this shot,” a third follower remarked.

“Can you just post every day? It would make life better,” pleaded a fourth admirer.

Emma may not update her Instagram on a regular basis, but when she does, her photos are absolutely swoon-worthy. Before going silent on the platform, the model tantalized her fans again by going braless underneath a gray tank top. The upload was just as popular as her most recent share, earning over 20,600 likes and 780 comments to date.