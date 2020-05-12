Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Sparkling Instagram Fashion Show

In her latest Instagram post, blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 940,000 Instagram followers with a short video in which she rocked several sparkling ensembles that showed off her toned physique. The outfits were all from the brand Stefashia, who Alexa made sure to tag in the caption of the post. She also revealed in the caption that the clip was posted on TikTok.

Alexa posed in front of a neutral backdrop for the video clip, and kicked off the looks with a stunning black dress. The dress had sculpted cups that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and featured embellished details that made it look as though pearls were cascading down the garment. She had a black bag tucked under her arm, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in effortless waves.

The second look she rocked was a bit more casual, but just as sexy. She paired high-waisted black pants with a sparkling golden top that draped over her upper body. The top had a cropped length and thin straps paired with a cowl neckline, revealing plenty of skin as she posed for the camera.

She went with a dress for the third look, and the garment also featured a cowl neckline that showed off her ample assets. Super thin straps stretched over her shoulder and criss-crossed on her back, leaving almost all of the sun-kissed skin on her back exposed. While the top portion of the dress was a bit more voluminous, the bottom had a figure-hugging silhouette. She had an evening bag on her arm in the sexy look.

She mixed things up with the fourth and final look, trading in the cocktail attire for a beach outfit. Alexa rocked a white bikini with bedazzled details on the cups and the bottoms. The white hue stood out against her bronzed skin, and she topped it with a baggy unbuttoned shirt for an effortlessly sexy ensemble. Alexa had a straw beach bag on her forearm, and lowered a pair of sunglasses on the bridge of her nose.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking hot video clip, and the post racked up over 7,700 views within just one hour. It also received 116 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Flawless,” one fan said.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another follower added.

“Adorable…. you have been killin it lately,” one fan said, loving Alexa’s style.

“You look amazing,” a fourth follower commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa tantalized her followers with several snaps in which she rocked sexy emerald green bikinis. The swimsuits were all from her collaboration with Poema Swim, and though all the bikinis were the same vibrant hue, they were in slightly different styles that all accentuated Alexa’s incredible physique.