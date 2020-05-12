Sophie Dee Playfully Tugs At Bikini Top In Sexy New Photo

Sophie Dee delighted fans with another skin-baring snap that saw her in a sexy white bikini. The sizzling new image was added to her Instagram feed yesterday and has been an instant hit with her 7.1 million fans.

The photo captured the Dee posed outside in the sun. She did not use a geotag to indicate her precise location, but it looked to be a gorgeous day with sunlight spilling over her shoulders and onto her fit figure. In her caption, she asked fans what show they are currently watching, adding that she’s in the middle of the Netflix series Ozark. Dee stunned in a sexy bikini that highlighted her curvaceous figure to perfection.

The model was only photographed from above her navel, but her fans certainly didn’t seem to mind. She rocked a white bikini top that complemented her tanned skin perfectly. The piece boasted a set of triangle cups that barely covered her chest. The tiny garment allowed for cleavage to spill out of the middle, sides, and underneath — leaving her voluptuous assets on full display. The model playfully tugged at the middle string with her thumb, exposing even more of her ample bust.

The suit also had thin shoulder straps that flaunted her trim arms. The piece appeared to secure around her neck in a halter like style that is trendy these days. Only a portion of her abs were visible in the photo and like her chest — they glistened in the sun. Dee wore a nude polish on her nails and added a small gold bracelet as her only accessory.

The model styled her long, caramel-tipped tresses with a straight middle part and added volume to the body with a few beachy waves. Hair spilled messily on her back and shoulders, and a few pieces in front framed her face. She added a striking application of makeup that helped her big, blue eyes pop. She also appeared to add a small amount of eyeliner and mascara as well as a dusting of blush on her cheekbones. To complete her look, Dee added a light pink gloss to her plump pout.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding the bikini-clad update with love. The photo has been double-tapped over 100,000 times and earned over 1,300 comments. Some raved over Dee’s body while many others chimed in with titles that they are currently binging.

“I loved it!!! literally just finished it!!!! But my favorite spooky one is “House on a haunted hill” and my all time favorite is “Vampire diaries” best love stories ever!” one fan commented.

“Your posts are always amazing,” a second Instagrammer added with a few red hearts.

“You look so beautiful and gorgeous,” one more complimented.