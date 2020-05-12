Holly Sonders Gets Steamy In A Hot Pink Bathing Suit On The Beach: ‘Be A Boss’

Holly Sonders returned to her Instagram account on Monday to share another sexy snap with her loyal fans. The Fox Sports host flashed her curves while encouraging women to be a boss and build their own empires.

In the racy pic, Holly looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a hot pink bathing suit. The neon one-piece showcased her muscular arms and shoulders, and boasted a low cut neckline to flaunt her cleavage. The suit also featured plunging sides that exposed her sideboob.

The swimwear was cut high on Holly’s curvy hips and clung tightly to her tiny waist. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with dangling earrings and a gold chain around her neck.

Holly posed with her hands in her hair on the beach as she looked away from the camera with a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the shot, the sand and ocean can be seen, as well as other beach goers.

Holly wore her long, brown hair in cascading waves that fell down her back. She pushed her bangs behind her head with her hands.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemingly consisted of long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. The glam look appeared to be completed with pink blush on her cheeks and soft pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of Holly’s 467,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 9,200 times within the first 17 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also left over 220 messages in the comments section.

“You look amazing in pink,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another stated.

“Beautiful body,” a third person remarked.

“Boss in pink!” a fourth social media user declared.

The brunette bombshell’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock skimpy little outfits in her online pics. She’s often seen sporting tiny bathing suits, tight dresses, and sexy workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a teeny tiny yellow string bikini and a white robe as she struck a pose in front of a mirror. To date, that photo has raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 500 comments.