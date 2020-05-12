Hannah Brown Admits She Faked A Smile And Had a ‘Pit’ In Her Stomach During Jed Wyatt’s Proposal

Hannah Brown says she was faking happiness when she accepted a marriage proposal from Jed Wyatt. One year after her season finale aired on ABC, The Bachelorette star posted a lengthy reflection about how she was feeling on that fateful day in Greece.
On Instagram, Hannah captioned a photo of her proposal day that was shown on The Bachelorette finale. In the photo, the Alabama pageant queen is wearing a gorgeous white, lace gown as she awaits Jed’s arrival.
Hannah captioned the pic by admitting she doesn’t like to think about that day very often. She added that at the time, she thought it should feel like the best day of her life, but she knew it didn’t feel the way she thought it should. In her post, The Bachelorette star revealed that the “pit” in her stomach was screaming, “This ain’t it.”
Hannah also admitted that while she could “fake” a smile she could never shake the doubt in her heart. She noted that while the end of her Bachelorette relationship was difficult, she learned from it. The reality star added that if she could tell her 2019 self something she would assure her that while “this ain’t it,” what’s coming is “so much better.”
Ever look back on a memory and it feels like just yesterday… but also like a different life? Me too. Exactly a year ago today. I remember that day. I don’t like staying there for too long, but I remember it really well. I remember thinking, “Oh, this has all the makings to be the best day of my life…but gah, it doesn’t feel like I thought it would.” I didn’t have words (or maybe I just didn’t have the courage to say them?) but the pit in my stomach was screaming, “this ain’t it” (funny how sometimes it’s the people around you that help you articulate your feelings better than you can). I could fake a smile but I couldn’t shake the doubt, and looking back, I know why. That ending was not easy, but it was necessary to get me here. If I could go back and tell her something, I would whisper, “It’s going to be ok. You’re right, this ain’t it, but it‘s the direction. So open up your hands, and let go of the control. Trust this process, it’s going to be worth it. Also, nice butt!” If you are reading this right now, wondering how to navigate a situation that feels so painful and so not what you wanted, maybe you’ll let me tell you what I would’ve told myself: Hold on. Keep moving. You’re going to make it. This ain’t it but what’s coming is so much better. Sometimes you’ve gotta walk through the shadows to stand in the sun. And trust me, you’ll really appreciate the way it feels shining down on you, too.
In comments to the post, fans and former Bachelorette stars, including Desiree Siegfried and Emily Maynard, reacted to Hannah’s honest reflection of her finale on the ABC dating show.
Bachelorette producer Julie LaPlaca, who made headlines for her friendship with Peter Weber on his season of The Bachelor, also responded to Hannah’s post as she noted how much Hannah has grown since she started out on the rose-filled reality franchise.
“Meeting you pre day 1, and knowing you now- it’s amazing to see how much you’ve grown & flourished into the woman you are,” LaPlaca wrote. “Strong & powerful & not willing to settle for anything less than you deserve. Keep kicking butt, the best is yet to come! Love you queen beast.”
Other fans praised Hannah for being “a beacon of light and role model” for others going through similar circumstances.
Of course, fans know that Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed after she found out he left behind a serious girlfriend to become one of her suitors on The Bachelorette.
Hannah’s not the only one who’s thankful she dodged a bullet with Jed. The Bachelorette beauty’s mom, Susanne Brown, recently threw shade at Jed as she posted that she’s thankful she doesn’t have a son-in-law that hurts her ears when he sings.