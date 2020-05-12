‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Nearly Spills Out Of Her Floral Bikini Top In Steamy New Snap

Sarah Harris put her killer bikini body on display in her most recent Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Playboymodel took to her account on Tuesday to stun her 2.2 million followers with the steamy snapshot that surely had a few pulses racing. In the image — which a geotag indicated was taken in New Zealand — the 26-year-old was captured standing in the middle of an empty lot with several large metal shipping crates in the background behind her. She stood directly in front of the camera as the golden sun spilled over her figure, though averted her gaze off to something into the distance rather than staring back at the lens through her trendy white-framed sunglasses.

There was no sign of a beach or pool in the photo, but Sarah looked ready for a relaxing day by the water. She was clad in an itty-bitty green bikini with a bright floral pattern that was perfect for a swim or a day of soaking up some rays. The two-piece included a halter-style top with a unique, double-strap design and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of its tiny triangle cups, adding an eyeful of underboob to the already scandalous scene.

The matching bikini bottoms of Sarah’s swimwear ensemble showed some serious skin as well. The piece boasted a revealing cut that showcased her toned legs and curvy hips. It also had a flirty tassel waistband that sat low on her hips to accentuate her hourglass silhouette and flat midsection.

Sarah added an oversized denim jacket to her look, though let it slink down her arms to show off her toned shoulders. She also sported a pair of black sneakers with pink laces that gave her outfit a sporty vibe. Her platinum tresses were worn in a high ponytail, which she ran her fingers through as the photo was snapped, and she appeared to have added just a touch of makeup to highlight her striking facial features.

Fans of the blond bombshell were far from shy about showing her latest social media appearance some love. The upload has racked up over 6,000 likes during its first three hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“So beautiful and pure,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that the model was “drop dead gorgeous.”

“You are great and unique, you are the best Sarah,” a third admirer gushed.

“Flawless,” remarked a fourth fan.

Sarah shows off her incredible physique more often than not on her Instagram page. Another recent post from the star saw her flaunting her curvaceousness in a daringly high-cut purple bodysuit. That look also fared well with fans, who have awarded the snap over 26,000 likes and 726 comments to date.