Laura Amy Leaves Little To The Imagination In Itty Bitty Animal-Print Bikini

While it may be almost the Winter season in Australia, Laura Amy still preferred wearing barely-there outfits more than sweaters and plush jackets. On Tuesday, May 12, she delighted her fans with a brand-new Instagram post wherein she rocked a tiny tiger-print bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the update, the Australian model wore a sexy two-piece that complemented her flawlessly, tanned skin. The top boasted teeny tiny padded cups with a unique shape. The cups were similar to a half-moon and barely contained her perky breasts in place. As the tiny garment wasn’t able to cover her bust entirely, a glimpse of her underboob was seen. The deep neckline displayed a generous amount of cleavage, which delighted many fans.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms with a low-cut waistline that highlighted her flat stomach and abs. The barely-there swimwear seemed like a thong with small black straps tied on the sides of her hips.

In the snap, Laura struck a casual pose that put her toned upper body on display. She sat on the floor and leaned to the side, using her right hand as support. Her knees were bent, and her legs spread. While confidently showcasing her skimpy swimsuit, she looked straight into the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Nothing interesting was seen in the background, but the stunning view of the blue sky added a nice touch to the photo.

The 28-year-old left her long, black hair down and styled in a half ponytail, leaving some tendrils of hair framing her face. She enhanced her gorgeous features with a full makeup look. The application consisted of a full-coverage foundation, well-defined eyebrows, several coats of mascara, and some eyeshadow. She also appeared to be wearing a hint of blush and nude lipstick. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and several rings.

Laura wrote a short caption where she mentioned she’ll be wearing bikinis throughout the year. She also revealed that her swimwear was from Fashion Nova, and tagged the brand in the photo.

Among Laura’s 843,000 followers on the popular photo-sharing app, many were quick to comment on the sizzling hot post. As of this writing, the new update has earned more than 12,500 likes and about 365 comments. Fellow models and admirers flocked to the comments section and showered her with gushing messages.

“You’re a goddess,” gushed an admirer, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful perfect body! What a dream,” wrote another social media fan.

“How perfect you are,” added a third Instagram follower.