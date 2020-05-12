Lauren Drain Shares Teasing Glimpse Of Her Derriere In Insanely Short Daisy Dukes

Lauren Drain got cheeky in the latest photo that was posted to her Instagram feed. The registered nurse added the sizzling shot to her feed yesterday, and her 3.8 million fans have been loving the sight.

The hot new shot captured the model enjoying a day out on what looked like a bright and sunny afternoon. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she was surrounded by tons of lush greenery. Drain ran her fingers through her long, blond locks while posing in profile and flashing a smile at the camera. In her caption, she promoted her upcoming Summer Challenge, which she noted is already half full. Drain flaunted her fit physique in a scandalous outfit that did her incredible figure justice.

On top, she opted for a sheer nude tank top that popped against her tanned skin. The piece had spaghetti straps that rested on her shoulders, showing off her ripped arms. The top had a low-cut neckline and dipped deep into her chest and offered a peek of cleavage. The fitness coach went braless for her look, leaving almost nothing to the imagination. The body of the tank top fit loosely on her midsection and rested on the top of her waistband.

Her shorts were even sexier, and they did not do a great job of providing coverage. The minuscule Daisy Dukes fit tightly on her stems and exposed her muscular quads in their entirety. The denim garment was dangerously short and revealed a teasing glimpse of her pert derriere as well. Drain rocked a pair of clear heels for the casual look, adding some length to her fit frame.

The mother of one also sported a pair of reflective shades on the top of her head, prepping for sun protection if she needed it. Drain had a checkered purse draped on one arm and also added a pair of simple stud earrings to her outfit. She appeared to wear a minor application of makeup as well. It seemed to include eyeliner and mascara, as well as a dab of pink lipstick.

Fans have been loving the post so far, and it’s attracted over 33,000 likes and 279 comments in a few short hours.

“Dang You Are A Beautiful Gorgeous Sexy Looking Woman With An Absolutely Smoking Fit Body,” one follower gushed with a series of flame and flexing muscle emoji.

“Best legs in the game,” another social media user commented.

“OMG you look dynamite! Is that photo post child, dear?” another Instagrammer asked.