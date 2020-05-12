Kayla Moody Strikes A Sexy Pose In Steamy Shower Snapshot

Kayla Moody seems to enjoy pushing the limits when it comes to the content she shares on social media. Many of her pictures include risqué content that leave little to the imagination. On Tuesday, she shared a racy snap on Instagram that showed her posing in a shower wearing a soaking wet shirt and a pair of panties.

Kayla’s update, which can be seen on her Instagram page, featured her standing in a shower with a tiled wall under a nozzle as water fell on her body. She wore a thin, white tank top with a plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage. She teamed the shirt with a pair of white bikini panties. Both garments were soaked. The wet shirt clung to her breasts, allowing her nipples to peek through the thin fabric. Droplets of water falling down added a sensual vibe to the already hot photo. A bright light from an unseen source hit her body, causing her bronze skin to pop.

The model turned up the heat by striking a seductive pose that put all of her curves on full display. She stood with one hip to the side, flaunting her booty and flashing the wet skin on her thighs. The pose also showed off her flat abs and voluptuous chest. Her head was titled back and she gave the camera sultry look with her lips parted. She placed one hand on her head while her other hand tugged on the bottom of her shirt. Her wet hair cascaded in ringlets down her back.

Kayla appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that included thick lashes and contoured cheeks. She also wore a rose gloss on her lush lips.

In the caption, Kayla asked her followers if they preferred showers or baths.

Most of her admirers took a moment to answer the question, but most of the comments were focused on how hot she looked in the snap.

“Wow! You are sexy as hell,” quipped one Instagram user.

“Good evening! miss kayla‼ Today you are so sexy and hot!!” a second follower wrote.

“morning looking beautiful as always!!” chimed in a third admirer.

“Looking sexy in the shower,” a fourth fan commented.

Kayla seems to know exactly what her fans like to see, which is lots of skin. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her flaunting her figure in a sheer crop top and a pair of panties.