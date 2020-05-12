Colorado Restaurant C&C Coffee And Kitchen Temporarily Loses License After Crowds Pack Inside On Mothers Day

'We are standing for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!

The Governor of Colorado has suspended the license of a Castle Rock restaurant in which Mothers Day crowds packed the dining room, no one was practicing social distancing, and only one person was wearing a mask, Yahoo News reports.

As is the case with millions of restaurants and other businesses across the country, C&C Coffee And Kitchen is limited to providing only takeout and delivery meals. However. on Mothers Day (Sunday, May 10), the restaurant’s owners opened up to customers in the dining room, in open defiance of state orders.

The restaurant even owned up to its open defiance of the rules in a tweet.

“We are standing for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!,” read the tweet, which tagged President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

Similar, the restaurant owners’ seemingly-proud disregard for the rules was on display via a sign posted at the entrance to the building.

“ATTENTION: Our freedom doesn’t end where your fear begins,” a sign on the cafe’s front door read. “If you are afraid to be within 6 feet of another person, do not enter this business!,” the sign read.

Inside the building, the open defiance of the rules was on full display. Diners packed into the facility, with local reporter Nick Puckett observing that no one appeared to be practicing social distancing, and only one person was wearing a mask.

Happy Mother’s Day from C& C in Castle Rock, where the owner said this is almost double a normal Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/cPSzjmAfAg — Nick Puckett (@nick__puckett) May 10, 2020

This week, Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced that the restaurant’s operating license has been suspended for at least 30 days, and possibly longer. Polis noted that the restaurant can regain its license “once it’s established that there is no longer a threat to public health.”

Further, Polis noted that, though are some laws that people may not agree with, it’s everyone’s duty to obey those laws anyway.

Polis also implied that the restaurant owners’ open defiance of the law was hurting its employees, who could lose their jobs “through no fault of their own,” particularly if the restaurant loses a costly court battle of its owner dies.

Finally, he expressed his hope that no one in the restaurant that day caught, or spread, the coronavirus.

C&C Coffee and Kitchen owner April Arellano could not be reached for comment.

C&C Coffee and Kitchen owner April Arellano could not be reached for comment.