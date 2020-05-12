‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sarah & Kristen Meet, Ciara Says Yes

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, May 12, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of drama in Salem as the week pushes on.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) get a surprise visit from Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in Paris.

As viewers already know, Sarah and Kristen were put in an awful position when Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and his uncle Victor (John Aniston) switched their baby girls shortly after birth. This lead Sarah to believe that Kristen’s daughter Rachel Isabella, whom she shares with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), was her child, Mickey.

Kristen and Brady were told that their daughter had died. Sarah and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) then began raising little Rachel as their own child. When the little girl was diagnosed with cancer, it was Sarah and Eric who made sure that she got the best medical treatment.

Recently, thanks to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), it was revealed that the babies were switched. When Sarah found out that the little girl she’s been caring for was not her own, she freaked out and kidnapped the child so she wouldn’t have to return her to her biological parents.

Now, Kristen has finally tracked down Sarah and is ready to get her child back. The two women will come face to face for the first time on Tuesday and things are sure to get heated between them.

Meanwhile, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will accept Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) marriage proposal. Ben and Ciara have been through so much over the past few months, and they are now finally starting to settle back into daily life together. They’re ready for a fresh start, which includes living together and getting engaged. Ben also recently got a new job so that he can fund their life together.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will reflect on the events of the past year. They’ll reminisce about Sonny’s mother Adrienne (Judi Evans) on the one-year anniversary of her death.

In addition, Brady will be forced to make a difficult decision. It seems that he and Kristen will have a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their lives. Kristen is now wanted for the attempted murder of Victor Kiriakis, but when she gets their baby back she knows she’ll be arrested when she returns to Salem.

Days of Our Lives fans will likely see the couple make the decision for Kristen to go into hiding with the little girl so she doesn’t end up behind bars.