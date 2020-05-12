Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Purple Pants While Reminding Fans To Never Give Up

Yanet Garcia sizzled in a sexy new snap that added some severe heat to her page. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” delighted fans yesterday with a hot upload that saw her in purple pants and a chic black top.

The Mexican model was standing against a wall that was covered in red fabric. She leaned her back against the structure, spreading both arms out at her sides and giving an alluring gaze into the camera. Yanet added an inspirational quote in Spanish to go along with the photo, but she included the hashtags in English.

“IT MAY TAKE A MONTH⁣ IT WILL TAKE A YEAR ⁣ BUT IF YOU KNOW WHERE ⁣ YOU GO AND WORK DAILY ⁣ YOU WILL ARRIVE!!!!!!” she wrote with the hashtags “just keep going” and “never give up.”

The weathercaster looked incredible in a sheer black top that fitted tightly on her figure. Its sleeves were totally see-through and exposed a teasing glimpse of her arms underneath before flaring out near her elbows. The front boasted a scooping neckline and a small strip of black fabric that was stitched near her chest and proceeded to secure around her neck. Meanwhile, the front of the garment was worn tucked into her pants, which helped accentuate her fit stomach.

Her bottoms were just as sexy and made a statement with a deep purple color. The fabric appeared to be silk, and a thick waistband rested near her navel, showcasing her trim midsection and tiny waist. The rest of the garment was worn slightly baggy on her hips, and the photo cut off at her upper thigh. She opted for a few accessories for her sexy look, which included a pair of dripping silver earrings.

Yanet styled her hair with a part on her right side and added some long, loose curls to her gorgeous brunette mane. Her long, luscious locks cascaded over both her shoulders and past her chest while her makeup application was flawless. Yanet appeared to wear a subtle amount of blush and defined brows as well as a light pink lipstick on her pout.

Fans have not been shy from showing the sizzling update a whole lot of love since the post went live. The shot has already accrued over 94,000 likes and 301 comments in less than 24 hours.

“They say that if you arrive early, the beautiful woman from the yanet answers you,” one follower commented with a single red heart emoji.

“Very true precious blessings,” a second chimed in.

“Beautiful and hello from the Uk,” one more fan added.