Tahlia Skaines Goes Braless Under A Thin Crop Top

Tahlia Skaines put on a very provocative display in one of her latest Instagram posts. On Monday, May 11, the Australian model thrilled her 522,000 social media followers with a three-photo update that showed off her killer figure.

While the look fully covered her cleavage, the 22-year-old left little to the imagination in a risqué garment. She went braless underneath a thin, white crop top, offering a glimpse of her buxom curves. The crop top had a racerback design, and the length reached a few inches below her bust. Fans couldn’t help but notice her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

She paired the garment with semi-high-waisted acid-washed jeans that hugged her slender waist. The bottoms were straight-cut, and the design was flattering on her figure. As it is the Autumn season in Australia right now, which means it’s quite chilly for sexy clothes. The model sported a plush cardigan to combat the cold weather. She completed her look with a pair of tan heeled sandals.

For the photos, Tahlia was seen in the parking area, doing several sultry poses. The first photo shared with fans showed her popping her right hip to the side. Her head and eyes looked down, and her right hand grabbed some strands of hair away from her face. Though the setting was bright, her nipples were still visible from underneath her top.

The second snap showed a full-body picture of the babe. She tugged at her pants while still facing the ground. In the third picture, she changed her pose. She stood sideways with her left foot forward. The angle also showcased her chiseled frame. For the snapshots, she let her cardigan rest on her arms, instead of fully wearing it.

Tahlia wore a full face of makeup, including a matte foundation, freshly groomed eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, and thick mascara. She seemingly applied a bronzer, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. She accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings and a thick chain necklace.

Tahlia’s online admirers adored the new addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the new share has racked up over 13,000 likes and over 150 comments. Many of her followers went to the comments section to write compliments on her jaw-dropping pics. Others didn’t feel the need to explain their thoughts and decided to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“Love you and everything you’re wearing,” one of her fans commented, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re so gorgeous,” gushed another admirer.

“Oh girl, you are something else,” wrote a third social media user.