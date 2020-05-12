Angelina Pivarnick Shows Off Deep Cleavage In New Instagram Share

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick showed off her deep cleavage in a new Instagram post. The reality star shared the new pic with her 1 million followers as a way to connect and reveal her latest beauty secrets. This post featured a ponytail extension she placed in her hair as a fun way to achieve fullness and a flirty style.

Angelina wore a dark, textured halter top in the share, showing off her cleavage. She went under the knife for breast implants in February of this year in an effort to enhance her figure. She revealed her new look in a sassy Instagram update, revealing all the details about her cosmetic surgery — including where it was performed and the doctor that handled the procedure. She also said that she went to the same surgeon that reportedly enhanced the breasts of castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi as well as Lauren Sorrentino, wife of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, reported Bridal Pulse.

On Angelina’s neck was a delicate gold cross, hanging from a gold chain.

Her makeup appeared to be quite heavy. It was not indicated if this photo was taken prior to the coronavirus pandemic when professional makeup artists were widely available to provide services, or if Angelina did the application herself.

Her eyebrows appeared to be filled in thickly, forming a high arch. Dark brown shadow and false lashes from her own line adorned her eyes, giving them a doe shape. Her base makeup and blush appeared to be a bit darker than her natural skin tone, and it looked like a highlighter was swiped across her cheekbones. Light brown lipstick coordinated with her clothing and finished off the look.

Angelina used a clip-in ponytail, the brand of which she referenced in the caption, to make her long and dark brown tresses appear fuller than usual.

Fans of the reality star adored her ultra-glam look and shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“Beautiful but unrecognizable for the girl that screamed Ummmm Hello!” remarked one Instagram follower of Angelina’s auspicious entrance into the Jersey Shore home in 2009 on the show’s first season.

“Angelina you are an Italian goddess,” said a second supporter.

“Marriage looks good on u!!!!” stated a third fan, referring to her wedding in November 2019 to Chris Larangeira.

“Guida Kardashian vibes,” remarked a fourth follower of the uncanny resemblance between Angelina and reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West.