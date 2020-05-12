Romee Strijd Stuns In A Floral Crop Top & Jeans

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd shared a stunning double Instagram update with her 6.2 million Instagram followers recently in which she showcased her beauty and toned physique. Romee didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated exactly where the shot was taken, but she mentioned in the caption that she was in her backyard.

Romee rocked a top by Victoria’s Secret, which she clarified by tagging the brand’s Instagram page in the picture. The piece was a floral crop top with lingerie-inspired details that made for a smoking hot look. The top had sculpted cups that accentuated her assets, and the cups were lined with lace along the edge for a feminine feel. A white ribbon tied in a bow was nestled between her breasts, and though the fabric was opaque over her breasts, it was semi-sheer across her toned stomach. The entire garment was covered in a delicate floral pattern and hugged Romee’s curves to perfection.

She paired the sexy top with some simple light-wash jeans, and also had a pink sweatshirt tied around her waist. Romee wore her long blond locks parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest in voluminous waves. The natural beauty appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup, if any at all, for the stunning snaps.

While she stared directly at the camera in the first snap, in the second, she gazed down as she played with her hair. Both her hands came up to her silky tresses and pulled a few strands out from her body as she posed for the camera.

A few details of Romee’s backyard were visible, including a stretch of green grass, plants placed in soil along the border, and a rock section. A red brick house was also visible in the distance.

Romee’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 284,900 likes within just 22 hours. It also received 1,024 comments from her fans within the same time period.

“When are you going to put new video on YouTube? I love your videos,” one fan said, wanting more content from Romee.

“Cute outfit and you look amazing as usual,” another follower commented.

“What a beautiful top!!” one fan said, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“You look absolutely stunning,” yet another fan added.

Romee has been keeping her fans entertained during quarantine by sharing the occasional Instagram update. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she showed off a casual moment in her life by sharing a double Instagram update in which she was whipping up a batch of banana pancakes. She rocked an all-black athletic ensemble for the task, and according to the caption of the post, even shared the recipe for her pancakes in her Instagram stories.