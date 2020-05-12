Kelly Clarkson Posts Rare Photo With Her Mom And Sister

Kelly shared a sweet snap with her female family members.

Kelly Clarkson gave fans a treat over the weekend when she shared a rare photo of herself with her mom and her sister. The Voice coach took to Twitter in celebration of Mother’s Day on May 10 to show off her love for her female family members as she shared a throwback photo of them dining out together at a restaurant prior to the coronavirus crisis.

The “I Dare You” singer, who only rarely shares photos of her extended family on social media, posted the adorable snap which showed the trio at the dinner table. Kelly’s mom, Jeanne, was on the the left, while Kelly’s older sister Alyssa sat in the middle.

All three shot out big smiles to the camera while Kelly stood up and put her arm around the duo.

The star matched her mom in an all-white ensemble and appeared to go makeup-free as she rocked a fedora on her head.

Happy mama’s day to my mama and sis! I wish everybody could know how incredibly cool, beautiful, honest, funny, bold and intelligent these two women are ????❤️ #virtualhugstoday ???? pic.twitter.com/TilZRaN9f0 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 10, 2020

In the caption, Kelly — who recently had a big invitation for an eliminated The Voice contestant — shared a few short words she chose to describe Jeanne and Alyssa. Her super sweet adjectives included “beautiful,” “funny,” and “intelligent.”

She also seemed to confirm that the photo was taken a while ago, as the “Since U Been Gone” singer admitted in the hashtag that she was sending her mom and sister virtual hugs rather than real ones as they likely spent Mother’s Day apart. Kelly has been self-isolating with her husband of a decade, Brandon Blackstock, and their two children at their ranch in Montana where she’s been remotely filming new episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Many fans replied with Happy Mother’s Day messages for the star while others commented on how much they loved seeing Kelly with her family.

“Such a beautiful picture of you 3! Hope your day goes great!,” one fan responded.

“Awww. Beautiful pic with your mom and sister. Happy Mamas day to y’all. Hope you have a peaceful and relaxing day,” a second tweeted.

“Happy Mother’s Day! Your mama and sis are very beautiful just like you are. What a blessing to have them to spend time with,” another Twitter user said.

The adorable family snap was shared to Kelly’s Twitter as she gave fans another rare treat on another of her social media pages.

The American Idol Season 1 winner also posted a photo to Instagram of herself and all four of her children to acknowledge the annual holiday.

That snap showed Kelly as she posed alongside the two children she shares with Brandon, 5-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington Alexander, as well as her two stepchildren. Brandon is also dad to 17-year-old daughter Savannah and 13-year-old Seth from a previous marriage.