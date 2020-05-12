‘Hamilton’ Movie Featuring Original Broadway Cast Will Hit Disney Plus On July 3

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda had previously said that the movie would be coming sooner rather than later.

A lot more people are going to be allowed into the room where it happens. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that the filmed version of the production will be available on Disney Plus beginning on July 3.

The movie, which was shot in 2016 the week before Miranda left the show, is a filmed version of the beloved musical that has been on Broadway since 2015. Since the movie first filmed, there has been speculation about when and how it would be made available. Initially, the plan was to release the movie theatrically, but it seems that plan has now shifted.

In addition to Miranda, the show will also feature original cast members Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, and Jonathan Groff. The show tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, and begins in the early days of the Revolutionary War before concluding with his death.

It’s only a matter of time… Our Hamilton film.

THIS July 3rd.

On Disney+.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/cXTM949hRr — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 12, 2020

Since the show debuted, Hamilton has become an international phenomenon. It was nominated for a record 16 Tony Awards, and won 11. Miranda starred in the production, and was also responsible for writing the show’s songs. For his efforts writing the musical, he was awarded a MacArthur Genius Grant, NBC News reports.

Eventually, the show became notoriously hard to see, with ticket prices soaring through the roof. It broke box office records on Broadway, becoming the highest grossing show in a single week in November of 2016, The New York Times reported. In addition to its run on Broadway, the show has also toured and been produced in London, Puerto Rico, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Recently, Miranda discussed the movie’s release, and explained at the time that fans could expect to see the filmed version of the show in the near future.

“We’re still working on it. We filmed the original cast in 2016 the week before I left the show,” Miranda explained in an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

At the time, he said that they were working on getting a completed version of the film together.

“We’re putting the finishing touches on that, so we can all watch it together. It’ll be sooner rather than later,” the creator said.

Miranda has partnered with Disney before. Even as he was starring in Hamilton, the songwriter and singer was also working on the music for the movie Moana, which was released just months after Miranda left the show in July of 2016. Now, fans of the show will have access to it like they’ve never had before.