Meghan McCain Shows Off ‘Quarantine Witch’ Gray Roots In Cheeky Instagram Post: ‘Wanna Join My Coven?’

Meghan McCain showed off her “quarantine witch” gray roots on Instagram with a cheeky post shared with her followers about the impact self-quarantining has had on her platinum blond tresses. The View panelist remarked that she has accepted her gray roots and jokingly asked, “Wanna join my coven?”

The conservative commentator spilled the beans about her prematurely gray hair with her 395,000 followers on the social media site. She also revealed that she has colored her hair consistently to combat this problem for over a decade and this is the longest period of time she has gone without a proper color job.

She spoke about her “newly grown out gray hair” on her Instagram story Monday by playing Lana Del Rey’s “Season of the Witch” and “Witches” by Alice Phoebe Lou as a soundtrack to her statements.

Meghan has been quite outspoken about her irritation toward television personalities who maintain perfect hair and nails even as social distancing continues in many parts of America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan has spoken at length about how she feels that women like herself — and fellow View panelists Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg — are following the rules and remaining socially distant, adhering to CDC guidelines for self-quarantining, while other television personalities continue to keep up with their looks.

She has stated on the show that although the women are used to looking a certain way on-camera, this minor inconvenience is for the good of everyone.

“We’re all talk show hosts with a little bit of vanity because we are used to working with an incredible hair and makeup team, but it is a health crisis and we all are going to just have a little humility here,” she said during an April episode of the series, reported People Magazine.

Meghan also remarked during a prior episode that she would not attempt to color her roots because she once burned her hair in high school by using a boxed product in an attempt to achieve a professional look at home.

Fans appreciated Meghan’s tongue-in-cheek post.

“Go, gray girl!! It looks awesome!” said one user.

“It actually looks good. It blends well. I know what you see, but when I see you I see a beautiful, kind-hearted woman who speaks her mind…and happens to have great hair!” stated a second Instagrammer.

“Witch vibes over here as well,” joked a third supporter.

“You can rock the grey Meghan! Own it! You look great!” remarked a fourth follower.