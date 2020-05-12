Nicole Thorne Slays In A Teeny Swimsuit At Home: ‘Bikinis Inside’

Nicole Thorne is fully embracing the bikini look despite being stuck at home. The Australian model took to Instagram on Tuesday to prove that she’s committed to rocking her skimpy swimsuits indoors, sharing a pair of selfies of herself in a barely-there nude bikini from IVY Swimwear.

Both pics were full-body photos and saw the 29-year-old flaunting her incredible figure in the bathroom mirror. While the revealing bathing suit did a fantastic job at displaying all of her killer curves, the outfit particularly spotlighted the model’s perky chest due to its daring design and sexy push-up effect.

Nicole looked every inch the siren in a balconette-style two-piece bikini set that showed off her cleavage. The top immediately caught the eye with its small demi-cups and low-cut neckline, which left a generous amount of decolletage on display. The item appeared a tad too small for her curves, as Nicole seemed on the verge of spilling out of the bottom of one of the teeny cups. The babe also showed a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob in the itty-bitty top, which was complete with thin, spaghetti straps to frame her ample decolletage area.

The spicy look included a minuscule thong that showed off her hips and thighs. The piece was extremely high-cut and featured thin side straps that were pulled high on her hip bones, accentuating her waist. The bottoms had a tiny ruched front that bared her tummy thanks to its scooped waistline, which fell far past her belly button. Ruched details also adorned the bra cups, adding chic and sophistication to the look.

Nicole struck a sultry pose to show off her assets, one that emphasized her perfect hourglass frame. She leaned one hand on the bathroom counter and cocked a hip to the side, flaunting her toned pins as she stood with one leg in front of the other. The posture oozed sex-appeal, while also managing to convey elegance.

The sizzling brunette coupled the hot bikini look with a stylish glam and hairstyle. She looked all dolled-up with dark eyeliner and long, thick lashes, and appeared to be wearing a nude-pink shade on her plump lips. She accessorized with a classy black manicure that beautifully tied the look together, and showed off her raven tresses coiffed in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulder.

The double update stirred a lot of excitement among her eager fans, reeling in more than 10,400 likes and 154 comments in the first three hours of going live. Followers appeared entranced with the seductive look and wasted no time in showering the Aussie beauty with compliments.

“Wow so hot girl,” wrote one person, adding two fire emoji.

“Such amazing beauty – you are truly blessed!!!” penned another Instagrammer, bumping up the number of fire emoji to three.

Fans also took notice of the stylish interior, one complete with a modern-looking oval bathtub, fish scale-shaped wall tiles, and a mesh lamp hanging from the ceiling.

“Wow, who did your tiling?” wanted to know one Instagram user.

“Nice bathroom,” remarked a second follower.