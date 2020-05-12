Eva Marie Flaunts Cleavage & A Hint Of Underboob In Bright Turquoise Bikini While Sitting Poolside

Natalie Eva Marie Coyle shared a sizzling photo on her Instagram page. Her fans flocked to view the pic where she leaves very little to the imagination, but still appears as sophisticated as ever.

The model wore a bright blue bandeau bikini. The turquoise top contrasted sharply with her golden tan and echoed the cool blue tones of the sparkling swimming pool water.

Those who follow the model know that she used to star on WWE, where she went by Eva Marie. The model then left the arena and branched out into acting, building her own fitness brand, and fashion. In this particular pic, she was promoting her NEM Fashion line and offered a discount to her fans.

Eva Marie exposed just a hint of underboob in the tiny bikini. The top seemed a tad too small for the former wrestler since she was spilling out on top and from the bottom. The model’s voluptuous cleavage strained for attention as Eva Marie sat poolside.

The athlete paired the bikini top with its matching barely-there bikini bottoms. The swimwear allowed Eva Marie to show off her trim physique. She exposed her washboard abs, a minuscule waist, and toned thighs to her captivated audience.

Whereas another model may have felt that the bikini was enough to pull off the look, Eva Marie knows that the correct styling can make or break an outfit. She rocked her accessories and took her look to the next level with a pair of mirrored aviator sunglasses and a straw Panama fedora hat. Even her hair looked like an accessory as it fell down her shoulder in purple disarray.

Eva Marie posed on a tiny ledge between two pools. On both sides of the entrepreneur, the water glistened invitingly. But Eva Marie only had eyes for the camera. She put her splayed hands behind her for support and then gazed at the lens. The athlete then slightly parted her lips provocatively.

The social media influencer has a massive following of over 4.4 million people. She regularly posts scintillating pics and exercise videos to pique the interest of her fans. This specific image is no exception and has already racked up over 26,000 likes. Many followers also let her know what they thought about the photo in the comments section.

“Oh my goodness I love that swimsuit,” one Instagram user gushed.

Another follower paid homage to Eva Marie.

“Such a legend,” the complimented.

There always has to be one fan who waxes lyrical. One of them was extremely poetic as he commented on Eva Marie’s page.

“The moon and the stars don’t glow as bright as your eyes, you are extremely beautiful,” they raved.