‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley, 43, Rocks A Cheeky Yellow Bikini At The Beach For Mother’s Day

Dorit flashed some skin in her two-piece as she hit the sand.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley gave the world a glimpse at her toned booty over the weekend as she shared a beach snap in celebration of Mother’s Day on May 10. The stunning reality star posted the super cute shot of herself and her child as they walked barefoot along the sand together hand in hand.

The filtered snap, which appeared to be a throwback, showed the 43-year-old mom of two as she flashed some skin in a pretty skimpy yellow two-piece for her 892,000-plus followers.

Dorit looked years younger than her actual age as she wowed in her sunny number. The swimwear look was made up of a pair of skimpy yet colorful bottoms which gave her fans a peek at her toned booty as well as a good look at her seriously toned legs. It also featured patterned navy straps over either side of her slim hips.

Though the front of her bikini top wasn’t visible in the photo, the star also appeared to keeping things matching on her top half. The back featured the same thicker straps over her shoulders and around her back.

Dorit accessorized with a large, wide-brimmed black sunhat on her her head and had her long, blond hair tied into in a ponytail that flowed all the way down her back.

Her little one looked adorable in a white t-shirt with what appeared to be a swim diaper as they both had their backs to the camera while they walked towards the ocean. Dorit is mom to 6-year-old Jagger and 4-year-old Phoenix, who she shares with her husband Paul Kemsley.

In the comments section, Dorit — who’s recently hit the headlines for her drama with fellow RHOBH star Kyle Richards — called her love with her son “so deep” as she captioned the snap with the hashtag #MothersDay.

The comments section of the photo, which has received thousands of likes, was full of sweet messages for the star. Many commented on her toned bikini body.

“So beautiful,” one person commented with two flower and a blue heart emoji.

“That body tho,” another said with a heart eye emoji.

“Your body is next level,” another Instagram user said, including a fire symbol.

But this is far from the first time Dorit has treated her followers to a look at herself in a colorful two-piece.

Last year, the reality star wowed fans when she rocked a neon green bikini look as she enjoyed some downtime in the sunshine. Dorit showed some skin while out on a body of water on a giant pink flamingo floatie.