Jessa Duggar Twins With Daughter Ivy In Series Of Sweet Snaps

Jessa Duggar twinned with daughter Ivy Jane in a series of sweet Instagram snaps, showing off an uncanny resemblance between mother and daughter at the same age. Jessa shared a series of eight separate uploads to the social media site where she posted side-by-side images of herself and her only daughter, shocking her social media followers with how strikingly similar their facial features are.

The infant, who will celebrate her first birthday on May 26, is the first girl for Jessa and her husband of almost six years, Ben Seewald. The couple has two older sons, Spurgeon and Henry.

The Counting On star began her slideshow with a photo of herself at the same age as her daughter, dressed up in a powder blue dress and white sneakers, staring directly at the camera with a white bow affixed to her hair. Ivy is also wearing a bow in her hair in the recent image and is dressed casually in pink pajamas adorned with unicorns. She is wearing gray shoes on her feet.

The similarities between mother and daughter are many. Both have the same shaped eyes, nose, and bow-shaped mouth.

As fans scroll through the slideshow of photos where Jessa took care to pick photos of herself and her daughter posing in almost the same way, the resemblance between them is uncanny even though the photos were taken 26 years apart.

Jessa is the fifth child and third daughter of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar. Her family includes a total of 19 children: Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie. The family has grown up on television with their lives depicted in the aforementioned Counting On as well as their prior TLC series 19 Kids and Counting.

The reality star has delighted in mothering her little girl. She regularly shares photos and videos of Ivy along with her brothers as they perform everyday tasks such as playtime, schooling, and even cooking together.

Fans of the family, including some of Jessa’s own siblings, commented on the series of sweet images in the comments section of the share.

Jessa’s sisters and brothers including Jinger, John-David, as well as longtime family friend Carlin Bates, couldn’t believe the similarities in the photos.

“Those big beautiful eyes wow!!!!!!!!!!” remarked one follower.

“Awwww, that most definitely is your child. No doubt about it! So precious,” said a second fan.

“Definitely looks like her beautiful momma!” stated a third follower.

“She looks a lot like you God bless your family Jessa,” said a fourth Instagram user.