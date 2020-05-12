Anllela Sagra Flaunts Washboard Abs In White Cotton Bra & Panties Set

Anllela Sagra showed off her underwear in a smoking hot Instagram update. She took to the social media platform recently to flaunt her incredible figure and had her fans racing to view her latest post.

The model wore a functional underwear set. The Calvin Klein underwear skimmed her lithe body and its white color contrasted with her golden tan. The white cotton undies also molded to Anllela’s unbelievable figure as she worked it for the camera.

Anllela a flaunted her washboard abs in the photo. The fitness model showed off her muscular stomach and tiny waist. She also wore an oversized denim shirt for a casual vibe, but her fans knew she meant business as she rocked the bra and panties set.

The model paired the bra with its matching bottoms. The panties sat high on her hips to show off her slim legs. The elasticated band also sat low on her waist and allowed fans a generous view of her toned body.

Anllela’s only visible accessories were a pair of gold hoop earrings. She styled her hair in a side-path and let her mane of brown tresses falls down her shoulder and back. She wore minimal makeup but still looked stunning in the multi-photo post.

The 27-year-old fitness model posted three photos to her timeline. Although the pics were similar to each other, she still dazzled in each of them. In the first snap, Anllela angled her chin downward. She smoldered at the camera. In the background, fans could make out that she was standing in a shaded area of a house with screened doors and windows. Outside, the sun bathed the trees and garden with glorious light.

Anllela smiles in the following pic. She tilts her head forward and the majority of her hair cascades down her chest. She put both hands behind her back.

In the final shot, Anlella’s head is angled backward. She puts one of her hands on her thigh and wears a fierce expression on her face.

Anllela has a loyal fan base of nearly 11.6 million followers. During her hiatus, which nearly lasted a year, many of her fans constantly posted on her social media pages to ask her if she was coming back. Now that she has returned, they regularly engage with her. This particular pic has already accumulated close to 210,000 likes. Many also took to the comments section to praise Anllela’s awesome figure.

One fan simply said that there were “no words to describe @anllela_sagra.”

Another follower made a rather bold declaration.

“Nothing else I like except you,” they claimed.

A third Instagram user also raved about Anllela’s beauty.

“Gorgeous woman and beautiful smile and looking gorgeous in that outfit,” they waxed lyrical.