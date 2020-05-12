Jessie J Shows Skin In A Strapless White Bikini In The Bathroom

The British singer flashed her toned body in a revealing strapless two-piece.

Jessie J flashed some skin in a sizzling new bikini shot as she showed off her toned body on Instagram this week. The 32-year-old British singer seriously wowed her 9.2 million followers on May 11 when she slipped into a very skimpy white two-piece while posing for a mirror selfie in her bathroom.

The “Price Tag” singer struck a very sultry pose for the camera as she stood with her feet crossed and her right hand on her hip while she snapped away with her phone in her left.

As for Jessie’s revealing bikini look, the star put all her hard work in the gym on full show for her followers as she wowed in a strapless white top which didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination.

The revealing bandeau-style top was pulled up high on her chest and showed off plenty of her uber toned torso.

The former The Voice U.K. coach — who’s been making headlines over the past few months for her on/off romance with Channing Tatum — kept things matching on her bottom half.

Jessie wore a pair of skimpy white bikini bottoms which were pulled up pretty high on either side of her hips to make her legs look extra long. They also showed off a large tattoo on her left hip.

Jessie — who previously wowed her Instagram followers when she rocked an animal-print bikini at the beach — had her dark hair tied up into a slicked back top knot on the top of her head for the NSFW snap. She also gave fans a good look at her bathroom as she snapped herself in her thin full-length mirror with a gold frame.

The room was covered in dark blue tiles and was decorated with light wooden furniture. The singer gave fans a look her large navy bath tub and a dark green stool which stood in front of shelves holding what appeared to be different crystals.

The geotag suggested that Jessie was spending some time in Los Angeles, California.

The bikini photo has been liked more than 173,000 times and the comments section was quickly overrun with praise from fans.

“Wonderful Wow,” one person said with a heart eye and a red heart emoji.

“Stunning but most important is that you feel comfortable in your own skin,” another fan commented.

“QUEEN,” a third wrote with a fire symbol.

The latest bikini picture came shortly after the star slipped into a fire-hot red-and-orange two-piece last week. That time, she struck another very seductive pose while she stood next to a large Buddha statue and rocked a pair of large hoop earrings.