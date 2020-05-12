Katie Price Shares Sweet Photo Of Herself Hugging Horse During Quarantine

British celebrity Katie Price took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself with her horse during quarantine.

The former glamour model stunned in a sleeveless white top that showed off her arms. She paired that with black skinny jeans that appeared to have studs embroidered on them — along the front zipper and around the front and back pockets. Price wore black boots with the outfit and sported her long dark hair in a high ponytail. The 41-year-old didn’t opt for any visible accessories but appeared to have on false eyelashes for the occasion.

Price posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured hugging her horse behind a wooden fence. Price placed one hand on the horse and rested her right cheek on the animal’s side. She closed her eyes and smiled during the sweet moment.

In the next slide, Price was photographed from head to toe while walking her horse. She looked up and displayed her profile, which helped show off her sculpted jawline. She stroked the side of the horse’s face and appeared to be talking to it.

Price didn’t include a geotag. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of celebrities have been sharing content from their homes. As seen on her YouTube channel, Price’s horse stables are located next door to where she lives.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Free to Love Again” songstress has admitted that she is currently self-isolating with her trainer, Al, and 17-year-old son, Harvey.

For her caption, she let her followers know that the U.K. has begun their eighth week of lockdown. Price expressed that she is looking forward to being able to spend a little more time outdoors once the pandemic calms down. She sent love to all her fans and told them to stay safe.

She also credited the photographer, Glenn Gratton, for taking the images.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 26,100 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“Animals always brighten up the days, especially these long lockdown days. Beautiful horse by the way, absolutely stunning,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful horse and you are looking so gorgeous, hope you and all your family are doing great and staying safe,” another devotee shared.

“Natural photos are always the best x,” remarked a third fan.

“Great photo Katie, you look amazing. You and the kids stay safe,” a fourth admirer commented.