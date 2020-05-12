Katie Price Shares Intimate Photo With Horse During Quarantine

British celebrity Katie Price took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself with her horse during quarantine.

The former glamour model stunned in a sleeveless white top, which showed off her arms. She paired the ensemble with black skinny jeans that seemed to have studs embroidered by the front zip and around the front and back pockets. Price wore black boots with the outfit and sported her long straight dark hair in a high ponytail. The 41-year-old didn’t opt for any visible accessories and appeared to have on false eyelashes for the occasion.

Price posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured hugging her horse behind a wooden fence. Prices placed one hand on top and rested her right cheek on the side of the animal. She closed her eyes and smiled during the intimate moment.

In the next slide, Price was photographed from head to toe while walking her horse. She looked up at the mammal and displayed her side profile, which helped show off her strong jawline. She stroked the side of the horse’s face and appeared to be talking to it.

Price didn’t include a geotag. However. due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of celebrities have been sharing content taken from their homes. As seen on her YouTube channel, Price’s horse stables are located next door to where she lives.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Free to Love Again” songstress has admitted that she is currently self-isolating with her trainer Al, and 17-year-old son Harvey.

For her caption, she let her followers know that the U.K. has begun their eighth week of lockdown. Price expressed that she is looking forward to being able to spend a little more time outdoors once the pandemic calms down. She sent love to all her fans and wished them to stay safe.

She also credited the photographer, Glenn Gratton, for taking the images.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 26,100 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“Animals always brighten up the days, especially these long lockdown days. Beautiful horse by the way, absolutely stunning,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful horse and you are looking so gorgeous, hope you and all your family are doing great and staying safe,” another devotee shared.

“Natural photos are always the best x,” remarked a third fan.

“Great photo Katie, you look amazing. You and the kids stay safe,” a fourth admirer commented.