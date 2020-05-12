‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Wednesday: Quinn Models The Showstopper & Angers Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Wednesday, May 13 features the classic episode where Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) steals the show, per TV Guide. The classic episode was originally aired on November 11 and shows and has all the backstabbing elements soap opera watchers have come to expect and love from the world’s most-watched sudser.

The fashion show comes just after Quinn and Eric Forrester (John McCook) got married. Of course, no one approved of the marriage and they felt that Quinn was an intruder. To make matters worse, Quinn suggested that they have a fashion show. But instead of just showcasing the fashion designs, she also wanted a jewelry pass. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) believed that Quinn had overstepped.

At the time, Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) had caught her husband Zende Forrester (Rome Flynn) in bed with her sister, Sasha Avant (Felisha Cooper). Maya Avant Forrester (Karla Mosley) was furious at Sasha for betraying Nicole. However, both Sasha and Maya had agreed to model Quinn’s jewelry.

On the day of the fashion show, Eric decided to stay at home and watch from the comfort of his living room. When Katie Logan (Heather Tom) stopped by to thank him for a favor, he invited her to watch the show with him.

However, things were not going so well at the fashion house. Ridge and Steffy refused to cooperate and everyone was giving Quinn the cold shoulder. Maya and Sasha also bickered before modeling. The only people backing Quinn were Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer).

Pop the champagne ???? Fashion Week starts tomorrow on #BoldandBeautiful! Get ready for a week full of style and scandal. pic.twitter.com/q2KSTmQnhL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 10, 2020

When Quinn wanted to give up and pull the jewelry pass from the lineup, Wyatt let her know that they would go ahead with the original plan. He gave his mother a pep talk and convinced her to believe in herself. They would have three fashion passes, followed by the jewelry pass, and finally the showstopper. Steffy would model Ridge’s showstopper as it was fitted for her.

However, the jewelry pass received mixed reactions. The audience didn’t know what to make of it. At home, Katie loved the introduction of the jewelry pass because she knew that it generated a lot of revenue for the company. She thought that Quinn was taking the company forward. But at Forrester Creations, Ridge announced that the jewelry pass was a flop and refused to show his showstopper after Quinn’s epic fail.

Even after Wyatt and Quinn begged Steffy and Ridge to model the showstopper they refused. Since Steffy was shorter than the rest of the models, none of the other girls could wear it. Just as the audience grew restless, Quinn appeared in the stunning showstopper. Ridge was seething as his plan to humiliate Quinn failed.