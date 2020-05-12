Scheana Shay Seemingly Responds After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Editor Admits To Giving Her Embarrassing Edit

The SURver posted a song lyric which seems to sum up her portrayal on the Bravo reality show.

Scheana Shay says she’s “vindicated” after a Vanderpump Rules editor admitting to giving her an embarrassing edit on the Bravo reality show.

Bri Dellinger, a seasoned reality TV editor who has worked on Vanderpump Rules as well as Project Runway, Top Chef, and Hell’s Kitchen, allegedly told the Twisted Plot podcast that her team purposely targets Scheana for unflattering edits.

“If Scheana knows what’s good for her, she’d befriend me because my favorite game is finding all the embarrassing things that Scheana does and putting them all in,” Dellinger reportedly said on the now-deleted podcast, per Page Six.

Dellinger admitted that editors had fun with the final cut of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s engagement party after Scheana was playfully chatting with Stassi’s 15-year-old brother at the dinner table. The scene and a later confessional were edited to imply that Scheana, 35, was flirting with the teen.

“It was so funny,” Dellinger said. “We were watching the scene and were like ‘Okay, this is over the top, I realize that, but how can we resist?’ … Yes, I set it to funny music and I added a funny [sound] bite, but she did that. … We asked her in the interview, ‘How young would you go?’ and we didn’t tell her it was for the Nikolai scene, of course.”

An insider told Page Six that Scheana is “frustrated” with how she’s been portrayed on Vanderpump Rules but that she has been “assured” by the network and production that she’s “part of the charade.”

“She’s going to be absolutely crushed by hearing that she’s actually the butt of the joke,” the insider said.

But Scheana doesn’t seem all that surprised by the Vanderpump Rules editor’s “confession.” Shortly after the recap of the podcast interview was posted, the Bravo beauty took to her Instagram story to share a clip of the Dashboard Confessional song “Vindicated” in which she posted the lyrics, “I swear I knew it all along, and I am flawed.”

Scheana has long complained that she is portrayed unfairly on the Bravo reality show she has starred in since 2013. On Vanderpump Rules, Scheana is portrayed as a boy-crazy party girl, and her move to Las Vegas to star in a stage show was never even shown.

In an interview with Global News, Scheana admitted that she’s “not happy” with her “storyline” because viewers are only seeing a very small percentage of her life. The Vanderpump Rules veteran did admit that she can be overly flirty at times but pointed out that other women on the show act the same way and that it’s just not shown. The SURver added that other Vanderpump Rules cast members’ careers and lives outside of the restaurant are shown, “but you don’t see mine.”