Tina Fey Brought To Tears At Close Of ‘Rise Up New York!’ Benefit For Those Impacted By COVID-19

Tina Fey was brought to tears at the close of the Rise Up New York! The Robin Hood Relief Benefit for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in the state. After a series of celebrity performances and speeches, including videos of the way the virus has heavily impacted the lives of the state’s residents, Tina learned that the overall total raised at the end of the one-hour special was $115 million, an amount that made her cry at the generosity of all those who donated.
“Thank you to everyone who gave and gave and gave from all over the world. There’s so much more to do. Okay. $115 million. We did this. You did this, we are difference makers. $115 million, what a great day for New York,” she cried.
Tina Fey’s emotion during the @RobinHoodNYC benefit this evening was so moving. And more moving? The $115 million that was raised for pandemic relief. #robinhood pic.twitter.com/jnAHEr5ZR2
Tina hosted the event and provided commentary throughout the evening. The hourlong special featured appearances by Jennifer Lopez, Jon Bon Jovi, Spike Lee, Sting, Sutton Foster, Alicia Keys, Barbra Streisand, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mariah Carey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Idina Menzel, Andrew Rannells, and Billy Joel.
Rise Up New York! The Robin Hood Relief Benefit. Hosted by Tina Fey, this one-hour citywide virtual telethon will bring together NYC's biggest musicians, actors, chefs, and more with one common goal: to raise funds for New Yorkers whose lives have been devastated by COVID-19. 100 percent of funds raised will provide support for food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more – helping fellow New Yorkers rebuild their lives as the city moves towards recovery and beyond.
These big-name stars were joined by front-line healthcare workers and New York residents who banded together to try and assist one another as the city fights its way back from being the United States epicenter of the pandemic, resulting in over 5,293 deaths, reported Politico.
The Robin Hood Foundation stated that 100 percent of donations raised during the event will go directly to the most urgent needs of New Yorkers living in poverty.
Tina opened the show with commentary regarding the goal of the event, followed by an introduction for Mariah Carey, who opened the show to sing a medley of songs remotely from her home, including her hits “Through the Rain” and “Make it Happen.”
This set the tone for the hourlong event where celebrities who hail from or who have made the Big Apple their home banded together to assist their fellow New Yorkers, who have seen their once-vibrant city become a ghost town as it remains locked down while its residents shelter in place.
You raised $115M for nonprofit organizations working on the front lines of our city's #COVID19 crisis. 100% of donations will go directly to the most urgent needs of New Yorkers living in poverty: food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services, education and more.
The show concluded with Tina’s shock at the overall amount raised for the foundation, followed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo taking a moment to thank all the artists for their participation in the event. The governor then introduced Billy Joel, who performed his iconic song “Miami 2017.” Billy’s voice and image lit up an empty Times Square along with an Empire State Building light show.
Viewers posted their feelings regarding the passionate event and Tina’s genuine reaction on the Robin Hood Foundation’s official Instagram page.
“Empire State Building is the symbol of stand up, stay strong, everything is going to finish soon and NY neighbors going to Shine again like times square to it all the time, God bless NY again for this another nightmare for us,” stated one viewer.
“May we power through this together and come out of it even stronger! Tina Fey, your reaction was priceless,” said a second social media user.
“Tina Fey genuinely brought to tears over the generosity of people, wow,” said a third Instagram follower.