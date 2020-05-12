Gabrielle Union Sizzles In A Skimpy Striped Bikini As She Gives Out ‘A Well Timed High Five’

Gabrielle wowed in a two-piece for a picnic with her daughter.

Gabrielle Union proudly showed off her fit bikini body in a new snap shared to Instagram this week as she gave her 1-year-old daughter Kaavia a big high five. The adorable mother/daughter duo enjoyed a picnic together in what appeared to be their back garden as Gabrielle shared a sweet message for her baby girl, who she shares with husband Dwyane Wade.

The 47-year-old Being Mary Jane actress and former America’s Got Talent judge looked years younger than her actual age as she sat down on a blanket in her two-piece, which revealed all her hard work in the gym for her more than 16 million followers on May 11.

Gabrielle stretched out her toned legs in front of her and crossed her ankles, while leaning back on her right hand. With her left hand, she reached out to little Kaavia to give her a high five as she sweetly told the little girl that she’s got her back.

As for Gabrielle’s fun bikini look, the actress wowed in a triangle top which plunged pretty low at the chest and was made up of blue, yellow, and red stripes.

She kept things matching on her bottom half where she rocked a pair of horizontally striped briefs in the same colorful print. The bottoms sat below her bellybutton to show off her toned middle and highlighted her long legs.

The star — who previously lit up Instagram with shots of herself in a turquoise bikini — went barefoot as she and her baby girl enjoyed their picnic on three striped gray blankets over the grass while she had her long, dark hair tied into two french plaits on either side of her head.

As for adorable little Kaavia, she rocked her own fun ensemble for her day in the sun.

She wore a bright yellow chick towel with the hood up, showing off an adorable orange beak on the top of her head.

The super cute photo has received more than 241,000 likes in less than 10 hours, as well as plenty of comments from fans who couldn’t get over Gabrielle’s fit bikini body or how adorable Kaavia looked.

“Bodyyyyyy,” one person commented with a red heart.

“Y’all are too cute,” another said.

“Family love is everything,” a third person commented with two heart eye emoji.

Gabrielle’s latest Instagram upload came shortly after she treated fans to another sweet snap of her and her daughter over the weekend.

One day earlier, the star celebrated Mother’s Day by posting the sweetest makeup-free photo of herself and Kaavia in bed as she said that she was “sending love and appreciation to everyone that mothers others.”