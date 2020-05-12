Nazanin Mandi Goes Barefoot In Double Denim Ensemble, Leaving Fans In Awe Of Her

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself. The model is known for her outfit posts on the social media platform and knows how to impressing her loyal following.

The 33-year-old — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a turquoise denim jacket and opted for no other visible clothing underneath. She unbuttoned the majority of the garment and let it hang off her left shoulder, which helped show off her decolletage and collarbone. Mandi tucked the jacket into her matching high-waisted jeans and went barefoot for the occasion. She tied up her scraped back dark hair and accessorized herself with small earrings. For her makeup application, Mandi appeared to have on lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara.

For her most recent upload, she posted three photos within one post.

In the first shot, the former R U the Girl contestant was captured on her knees. Mandi looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and placed both hands in front of her.

In the next slide, she was photographed on her knees again. However, this time was she caught eating a slice of pizza taken from the box on the carpet. Mandi looked over to her right, which helped display her striking facial features while having a bite to eat.

In the third and final frame, she remained on her knees but arched her body forward. Mandi rested one hand on the carpet and placed the other beside her. She looked up at the camera with a strong gaze and showed off her strong jawline.

For her caption, Mandi told fans this outfit is available on the Misguided website. She treated them to a discount code which will allow them to get 10% off at the checkout.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 23,600 likes and over 340 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“If perfection was a person,” one user wrote.

“I love that color on you!” another devotee shared, adding the flame emoji.

“The second picture is definitely a mood, now I’m craving pizza,” remarked a third fan.

“Yesssss to the glam, yesssss to this outfit,” a fourth admirer commented.

Mandi is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the brunette beauty posed alongside her husband, Miguel, in a black bikini. Mandi paired the sexy number with black knee-high boots and rocked her dark hair off her face.