Tinashe Goes Barefoot In Ripped Jeans During Quarantine

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself during quarantine. Since the coronavirus pandemic, the singer has been posting regularly on the social media platform and her millions of followers aren’t complaining.

The “All Hands on Deck” songstress wowed in a short-sleeved dark gray T-shirt. She paired the ensemble with light blue ripped jeans and went barefoot for the occasion. Tinashe sported some of her long hair loose and straight and the rest of it was braided with sheer beads. She pulled her locks up in a high ponytail and accessorized herself with large hoop earrings and numerous rings. For her makeup application, she appeared to have a glossy lip, black mascara, and eyeliner.

Tinashe posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured slouching on a black chair. Tinashe parted her legs and had her right foot on tiptoes. She placed one hand in her lap and raised the other to her head. The “2 On” hitmaker rocked a chilled out pose and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she was photographed sitting upright. Tinashe rested both her elbows on the arms of the chair and was caught flashing a huge smile. She looked over to her right and showed off a hint of her side profile.

For her caption, Tinashe expressed that she has been self-isolating for over 50 days and admitted that she is “itching” to perform again. She announced that she will be doing a performance for American Eagle on May 14, which will help raise money for America’s Food Fund.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, she had plans to tour across North America in April to promote her latest album, Songs For You. In a separate Instagram upload, Tinashe announced that the tour has been postponed and will take place at another time.

“I was so hype to go on tour this month. UGH. The good news is we will be rescheduling 100% because the TOUR FOR YOU neeeeeeds to happen,” she said.

Tinashe’s most recent post racked up more than 60,700 likes and over 430 comments, proving to be popular with her 2.8 million followers.

“I knew angels were real,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“My whole inspiration. You look so dam gorgeous sis,” another devotee shared.

“This quarantine look is a vibe,” remarked a third fan.

“You know you’re a shining star when you can wear a simple elegant fit and glow in it,” a fourth admirer commented.