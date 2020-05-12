Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Channels Madonna, George Michael, Bananarama & Boy George For Latest Music Video

Jade Thirlwall took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself that were taken on the set of Little Mix’s new music video for “Break Up Song.” The singer channeled a number of music icons from the 1980s within one look and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” hitmaker stunned in a white T-shirt that had “choose love” written in big bold black text. The item of clothing was notoriously worn by George Michael when he was a member of pop duo Wham! She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans and opted for a matching denim jacket for one of the frames. Thirlwall sported the majority of her curly blond and brunette hair up but left the front to rest in front of her face. She tied her locks up with what looked to be a black bow and accessorized herself with a number of rings. To complete the look, the 27-year-old applied a bold red lip and appeared to have on black mascara and eyeliner.

Thirlwall posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in front of a shimmery backdrop. She placed both hands to her pockets and looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the next slide, she was photographed from a higher angle. Thirlwall raised both hands to her T-shirt and closed one eye. The X Factor winner puckered up her lips and smirked.

For her caption, she expressed that her look was inspired by Madonna, George Michael, Boy George, and girl group Bananarama.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 178,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular 6.4 million followers.

“I AM LIVING FOR IT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“The most gorgeous girl in the world,” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I’ve seen the music video!! ‘Break Up Song’ is probably the best song little mix has released yet!!” remarked a third fan.

“You leave me with no other choice but to stan,” a fourth admirer commented.

In less than a week, Little Mix’s new video for “Break Up Song” has been watched over 1.4 million times on their official YouTube channel.

According to The Official Charts, the single peaked at No. 9 and became their 15th top 10 single in the U.K.

Thirlwall is no stranger to impressing her social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Black Magic” songstress wowed fans in a blue long-sleeved roll neck top paired with a black, floor-length, loose-fitted pants.