Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Wears Tight Dress While Hitting Tee Shots At Home

Instagram model Lucy Robson has found ways to keep her golf game sharp while stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. For her latest post, she hit a tee shot using an at-home simulator while wearing a tight-fitting brown dress that showed off her curves.

The 25-year-old has been vocal about missing being able to hit the links in recent weeks. Lately her uploads have been a mixture of golf clips and wearing revealing outfits, and this latest post was a combination of both. The Cal Poly product was filmed using her GolfBays simulator to hit a ball down a virtual green. This was the second time she showed off her new toy to fans since having it installed late last month.

Robson showed off her fantastic form in the clip. She stood on an artificial green and had her yellow ball rested on a small platform. In front of her was a screen that simulated a scenic fairway, and there were several golf balls scattered on the ground which indicated she had taken a few tee shots. The British-born golfer wore her blond hair up in a ponytail. She sported a brown golf dress that was up to her upper thigh, and wore white sneakers with pink socks to complete the look.

In the short clip, Robson is seen eyeing up the ball with her legs shoulder-width apart. She took a giant back swing, and this offered fans a view of her ample cleavage in the front of her low-cut outfit. The social media influencer held her follow through for the virtual shot, which gave viewers a glance at her toned legs. Robson asked in her caption if golf courses were open where her followers lived.

Fans flocked to the post and over 24,000 of her 754,000 Instagram followers hit the “like” button. Robson received nearly 500 comments. Many of them complimented the golfer’s swing and physique.

“I could watch you swing a club all day!!,” an adoring Instagram user wrote.

Multiple fans responded to the model’s caption about courses being open.

“Yes golf is open and we have carts in Michigan!!” an excited fan commented while adding several golf emoji.

“Sad all the courses are closed in San Luis Obispo,” one person wrote along with a sad-face emoji.

“Courses are open here with restrictions,” another replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Robson showcased her stunning figure in a raspberry-colored top last week. She also posted a picture where she pouted because her local golf course was closed even though the weather was beautiful.