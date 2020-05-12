MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Stuns In A Pink Bikini For Quarantine Workout Video

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda shared a new workout video on her Instagram page. For the playful clip, she showed off her athletic figure in a small pink bikini and performed an exercise while balancing on top of her boyfriend.

The Bellator competitor uploaded her latest quarantine workout video for her loyal fans to see. She has been staying fit while following the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus outbreak, and gave viewers a glimpse of the physical gains she has made. Loureda played the song “Lose Control” by Meduza, Becky Hill and Goodboys over the clip. Similar to other recent posts, she shot the video in her living room.

At the start of the post, the 21-year-old’s boyfriend, Fabian Guerra, is seen seated on the couch waiting for Loureda to join him. The wall in the background is covered with green palm-tree patterned wallpaper, and Loureda’s cute puppy is on the couch as well.

The fighter dips her head into the frame of the camera and begins mouthing lyrics to the music. She has her curly hair partially tied back, and is sporting a pink swimsuit. Loureda’s boyfriend lays down on the couch as she approaches him. Followers were treated to a shot of her curvaceous booty in the v-cut bikini bottoms as she made her way over. She is then lifted up by Guerra as she balanced her arms on his legs, and has her legs supported by his arms. The model turned her head towards the lens and started pumping her arms and legs, which gave fans a clear view of her tanned legs and toned backside. Her caption joked that the playful exercise was all thanks to the lock down.

Many of her 233,000 Instagram followers showed their appreciation for the at-home bikini post, as more than 16,000 slapped the “like” button. Loureda had over 390 comments on the clip, including a fire emoji from fellow female MMA fighter, Pearl Gonzalez. Multiple fans expressed their envy for Guerra getting to spend quality time with his girlfriend.

“My man is living his best life right now,” an envious follower wrote.

“Lol the smile on his face says it all,” another added.

“Girl the way he looks at you,” a female Instagram user wrote along with a heart-eye emoji.

Several fans pointed out that the couple had disturbed the poor dog’s sleep.

“I cant stop laughing at the dog,” one person commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Loureda posted a serious workout video along with Guerra last month. The two attacked their abs with exercises outside on the grass.