WWE Rumors: Another Superstar Could Be Joining New ‘Monday Night Raw’ Heel Stable, Report Suggests

In recent days, rumors have swirled around the formation of a new stable on Monday Night Raw, with MVP serving as manager and Australian NXT standouts Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne in place as his first two recruits. Aside from Apollo Crews, who is rumored to be turning heel and joining the faction, Bobby Lashley is expected to align himself with the group, as suggested by a new report.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, this week’s episode of Raw saw MVP in a rare in-ring appearance, teaming up with Vink and Thorne as they faced R-Truth, Cedric Alexander, and Ricochet in a six-man tag team match. After R-Truth pinned MVP to lead his team to victory, Lashley attacked the 35-time 24/7 Champion, leading to a backstage segment where MVP encouraged Lashley to set his sights on a top-tier title like the WWE Championship, given that he hasn’t been in contention for such titles since his first WWE run in the late 2000s.

Considering the newest developments on Raw, WrestlingNews.co speculated that Lashley — with MVP in his corner as his manager — could be Drew McIntyre’s next challenger for the WWE Championship. Due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing WWE to hold its shows in empty-arena settings, it’s not clear when such a match could take place, but as Sporting News reported, the company’s next pay-per-view, Extreme Rules, is still tentatively scheduled for July 19 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

If Lashley joins MVP’s faction, this wouldn’t be the first time for both veterans to team up in the same stable. It was noted that in 2014, the two men were part of The Beat Down Clan in the company now known as Impact Wrestling.

In the months leading up to Lashley’s current storyline, the 43-year-old was part of a controversial storyline where he and Lana feuded with the latter’s real-life husband, Rusev, from late 2019 to early 2020. However, as The Inquisitr recently reported, there were some signs last month that suggested the fictional romance might be on the rocks, as Lana had notably cost Lashley his match against Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36.

As for the other rumored or confirmed members of MVP’s stable, Crews is currently sidelined with a storyline injury that caused him to miss last Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Vink and Thorne were, as of last week, still listed as part of the NXT roster despite their involvement in recent Monday Night Raw episodes.